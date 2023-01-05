Marist takes on Iona, aims to end 4-game slide

Iona Gaels (10-4, 3-0 MAAC) at Marist Red Foxes (4-8, 0-3 MAAC) Poughkeepsie, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Iona Gaels (10-4, 3-0 MAAC) at Marist Red Foxes (4-8, 0-3 MAAC)

Poughkeepsie, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marist aims to end its four-game slide when the Red Foxes play Iona.

The Red Foxes are 2-4 in home games. Marist allows 66.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.8 points per game.

The Gaels are 3-0 in MAAC play. Iona is the top team in the MAAC with 37.6 points per game in the paint led by Nelly Junior Joseph averaging 14.3.

The Red Foxes and Gaels meet Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Patrick Gardner is averaging 17 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Red Foxes. Noah Harris is averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games for Marist.

Walter Clayton Jr. is averaging 16.1 points and 1.5 steals for the Gaels. Daniss Jenkins is averaging 15.9 points and five assists over the past 10 games for Iona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Foxes: 3-7, averaging 60.6 points, 34.2 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points per game.

Gaels: 8-2, averaging 78.1 points, 33.9 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.