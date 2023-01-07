Marist hosts Mount St. Mary’s, aims to end home slide

Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (6-9, 2-2 MAAC) at Marist Red Foxes (4-9, 0-4 MAAC) Poughkeepsie, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m.…

Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (6-9, 2-2 MAAC) at Marist Red Foxes (4-9, 0-4 MAAC)

Poughkeepsie, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marist takes on Mount St. Mary’s looking to stop its three-game home losing streak.

The Red Foxes have gone 2-5 in home games. Marist is 3-3 against opponents over .500.

The Mountaineers are 2-2 in conference games. Mount St. Mary’s is third in the MAAC with 13.7 assists per game led by Jalen Benjamin averaging 4.4.

The Red Foxes and Mountaineers square off Sunday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Patrick Gardner is shooting 47.5% and averaging 16.9 points for the Red Foxes. Noah Harris is averaging 9.3 points over the last 10 games for Marist.

Benjamin is averaging 15 points and 4.4 assists for the Mountaineers. Dakota Leffew is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games for Mount St. Mary’s.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Foxes: 3-7, averaging 60.9 points, 33.1 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points per game.

Mountaineers: 4-6, averaging 61.8 points, 29.2 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

