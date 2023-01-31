Marist hosts Jones and Quinnipiac

Marist Red Foxes (7-13, 3-8 MAAC) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (15-6, 6-4 MAAC) Hamden, Connecticut; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Marist Red Foxes (7-13, 3-8 MAAC) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (15-6, 6-4 MAAC)

Hamden, Connecticut; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Quinnipiac -12; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Quinnipiac hosts the Marist Red Foxes after Dezi Jones scored 24 points in Quinnipiac’s 78-72 loss to the Iona Gaels.

The Bobcats have gone 6-2 in home games. Quinnipiac is second in the MAAC scoring 72.8 points while shooting 43.2% from the field.

The Red Foxes are 3-8 against MAAC opponents. Marist is ninth in the MAAC shooting 30.5% from deep. Anthony Cooper leads the Red Foxes shooting 54.5% from 3-point range.

The Bobcats and Red Foxes face off Tuesday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jones is shooting 43.0% and averaging 11.8 points for the Bobcats. Tyrese Williams is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Quinnipiac.

Patrick Gardner is averaging 18.3 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Red Foxes. Noah Harris is averaging 9.6 points over the last 10 games for Marist.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 6-4, averaging 71.2 points, 36.5 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Red Foxes: 3-7, averaging 60.6 points, 28.4 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.