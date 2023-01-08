Manhattan knocks off Niagara 64-59

BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Gallery in DC celebrating trailblazing Black women | Ex-Navy admiral paves way for Black submarine officers | Best places to celebrate Black History Month
The Associated Press

January 8, 2023, 5:07 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Anthony Nelson’s 24 points helped Manhattan defeat Niagara 64-59 on Sunday.

Nelson was 10 of 18 shooting and 4 of 8 from the free throw line for the Jaspers (5-10, 3-3 Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference). Nick Brennen shot 2 of 5 from the field and 9 for 9 from the line to add 13 points. Josh Roberts shot 4 of 5 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 11 points.

Noah Thomasson led the Purple Eagles (9-6, 3-3) in scoring, finishing with 23 points. Lance Erving added eight points for Niagara.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Friday. Manhattan visits Mount St. Mary’s and Niagara hosts Siena.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

