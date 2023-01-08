Manhattan hosts Niagara after Gray’s 30-point showing

Niagara Purple Eagles (9-5, 4-1 MAAC) at Manhattan Jaspers (4-10, 2-3 MAAC) Riverdale, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Niagara Purple Eagles (9-5, 4-1 MAAC) at Manhattan Jaspers (4-10, 2-3 MAAC)

Riverdale, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Manhattan -2.5; over/under is 130

BOTTOM LINE: Niagara visits the Manhattan Jaspers after Aaron Gray scored 30 points in Niagara’s 77-69 overtime victory over the Fairfield Stags.

The Jaspers have gone 2-5 at home. Manhattan allows 73.1 points and has been outscored by 4.4 points per game.

The Purple Eagles have gone 4-1 against MAAC opponents. Niagara has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Jaspers and Purple Eagles match up Sunday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Samir Stewart is averaging 14.9 points and 3.4 assists for the Jaspers. Anthony Nelson is averaging 14.6 points, 3.8 assists and 2.1 steals over the last 10 games for Manhattan.

Noah Thomasson is shooting 40.3% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Purple Eagles, while averaging 17.9 points and 3.2 assists. Gray is shooting 42.1% and averaging 13.1 points over the past 10 games for Niagara.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaspers: 3-7, averaging 67.9 points, 27.1 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points per game.

Purple Eagles: 7-3, averaging 67.9 points, 31.1 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.