Manhattan hosts Niagara after Gray’s 30-point performance

Niagara Purple Eagles (9-5, 4-1 MAAC) at Manhattan Jaspers (4-10, 2-3 MAAC) Riverdale, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Niagara Purple Eagles (9-5, 4-1 MAAC) at Manhattan Jaspers (4-10, 2-3 MAAC)

Riverdale, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Niagara faces the Manhattan Jaspers after Aaron Gray scored 30 points in Niagara’s 77-69 overtime victory over the Fairfield Stags.

The Jaspers are 2-5 on their home court. Manhattan is seventh in the MAAC with 28.3 points per game in the paint led by Marques Watson averaging 6.0.

The Purple Eagles are 4-1 in conference games. Niagara is 2-3 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Jaspers and Purple Eagles match up Sunday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Samir Stewart is averaging 14.9 points and 3.4 assists for the Jaspers. Anthony Nelson is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games for Manhattan.

Noah Thomasson is averaging 17.9 points and 3.2 assists for the Purple Eagles. Gray is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Niagara.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaspers: 3-7, averaging 67.9 points, 27.1 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points per game.

Purple Eagles: 7-3, averaging 67.9 points, 31.1 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.