Manhattan hosts Canisius after Nelson’s 20-point game

Canisius Golden Griffins (2-11, 0-4 MAAC) at Manhattan Jaspers (4-9, 2-2 MAAC)

Riverdale, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Manhattan plays the Canisius Golden Griffins after Anthony Nelson scored 20 points in Manhattan’s 84-65 loss to the Quinnipiac Bobcats.

The Jaspers have gone 2-4 in home games. Manhattan allows 73.8 points and has been outscored by 4.2 points per game.

The Golden Griffins are 0-4 against conference opponents. Canisius is 1-4 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Jaspers and Golden Griffins face off Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Samir Stewart is averaging 15.1 points and 3.6 assists for the Jaspers. Nelson is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games for Manhattan.

Tahj Staveskie is averaging 12.2 points for the Golden Griffins. Jordan Henderson is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games for Canisius.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaspers: 3-7, averaging 68.9 points, 27.4 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points per game.

Golden Griffins: 1-9, averaging 70.4 points, 34.3 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

