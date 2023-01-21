Manhattan faces Rider for conference showdown

Manhattan Jaspers (6-11, 4-4 MAAC) at Rider Broncs (8-9, 5-3 MAAC) Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Manhattan Jaspers (6-11, 4-4 MAAC) at Rider Broncs (8-9, 5-3 MAAC)

Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dwight Murray Jr. and the Rider Broncs host Anthony Nelson and the Manhattan Jaspers in MAAC action.

The Broncs are 4-2 in home games. Rider is second in the MAAC with 32.8 points per game in the paint led by Mervin James averaging 8.7.

The Jaspers have gone 4-4 against MAAC opponents. Manhattan allows 71.9 points to opponents while being outscored by 3.4 points per game.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Murray is shooting 41.2% and averaging 17.1 points for the Broncs. James is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games for Rider.

Nelson is averaging 15.2 points, 4.1 assists and 2.2 steals for the Jaspers. Samir Stewart is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Manhattan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncs: 5-5, averaging 67.2 points, 33.9 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Jaspers: 3-7, averaging 68.4 points, 29.0 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.