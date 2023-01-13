Maletic leads LIU against Saint Francis (PA) after 29-point outing

Long Island Sharks (2-14, 0-4 NEC) at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (6-10, 3-0 NEC) Loretto, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

Long Island Sharks (2-14, 0-4 NEC) at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (6-10, 3-0 NEC)

Loretto, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: LIU plays the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash after Marko Maletic scored 29 points in LIU’s 101-89 loss to the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights.

The Red Flash have gone 5-3 in home games. Saint Francis (PA) is second in the NEC with 14.4 assists per game led by Landon Moore averaging 3.8.

The Sharks are 0-4 against NEC opponents. LIU ranks fourth in the NEC with 22.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Quion Burns averaging 4.2.

The Red Flash and Sharks square off Saturday for the first time in NEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Cohen is averaging 21.9 points and 8.1 rebounds for the Red Flash. Moore is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games for Saint Francis (PA).

Maletic is shooting 44.7% and averaging 17.8 points for the Sharks. Burns is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for LIU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Flash: 4-6, averaging 69.6 points, 29.0 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points per game.

Sharks: 1-9, averaging 69.5 points, 29.8 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.