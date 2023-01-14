SUPER BOWL LVII: How to watch | Where to watch | Where to order takeout | Super Bowl preview | Top 10 Halftime Shows
Maine plays UMBC on 3-game road slide

The Associated Press

January 14, 2023, 3:22 AM

Maine Black Bears (6-10, 0-3 America East) at UMBC Retrievers (11-6, 2-1 America East)

Baltimore; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UMBC -8.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Maine travels to UMBC looking to break its three-game road skid.

The Retrievers are 7-2 on their home court. UMBC ranks sixth in the America East with 23.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Tra’Von Fagan averaging 4.6.

The Black Bears are 0-3 in conference matchups. Maine ranks eighth in the America East with 21.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Peter Filipovity averaging 4.2.

The Retrievers and Black Bears face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matteo Picarelli averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Retrievers, scoring 10.9 points while shooting 43.6% from beyond the arc. Colton Lawrence is shooting 42.9% and averaging 14.1 points over the past 10 games for UMBC.

Kellen Tynes is scoring 15.3 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Black Bears. Gedi Juozapaitis is averaging 15.3 points and 3.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Maine.

LAST 10 GAMES: Retrievers: 8-2, averaging 79.3 points, 33.1 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Black Bears: 2-8, averaging 68.1 points, 27.1 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 9.4 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

