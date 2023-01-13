Maine faces UMBC on 3-game road slide

Maine Black Bears (6-10, 0-3 America East) at UMBC Retrievers (11-6, 2-1 America East) Baltimore; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Maine Black Bears (6-10, 0-3 America East) at UMBC Retrievers (11-6, 2-1 America East)

Baltimore; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maine travels to UMBC looking to break its three-game road slide.

The Retrievers are 7-2 in home games. UMBC has a 3-3 record against teams over .500.

The Black Bears are 0-3 against America East opponents. Maine is fourth in the America East scoring 70.5 points per game and is shooting 46.0%.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Colton Lawrence is averaging 14.1 points for the Retrievers. Jacob Boonyasith is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games for UMBC.

Jaden Clayton is averaging 7.1 points, 4.3 assists and 1.6 steals for the Black Bears. Gedi Juozapaitis is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games for Maine.

LAST 10 GAMES: Retrievers: 8-2, averaging 79.3 points, 33.1 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Black Bears: 2-8, averaging 68.1 points, 27.1 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 9.4 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.