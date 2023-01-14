BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Gallery in DC celebrating trailblazing Black women | Ex-Navy admiral paves way for Black submarine officers | Best places to celebrate Black History Month
Maddox scores 18 as Toledo downs Northern Illinois 84-67

The Associated Press

January 14, 2023, 7:21 PM

DEKALB, Ill. (AP) — Dante Maddox Jr. scored 18 points as Toledo beat Northern Illinois 84-67 on Saturday night.

Maddox was 5 of 9 shooting, including 3 for 6 from distance, and went 5 for 7 from the line for the Rockets (11-6, 2-2 Mid-American Conference). JT Shumate scored 15 points while shooting 4 of 7 from the field and 7 for 7 from the line, and added seven rebounds and three blocks. Setric Millner Jr. recorded 15 points and was 6 of 10 shooting and 2 of 4 from the free throw line. Dennis Ray also had 15.

Darweshi Hunter led the way for the Huskies (5-12, 1-3) with 22 points. Kaleb Thornton added 21 points, seven assists and four steals for Northern Illinois. Zarigue Nutter also recorded seven points.

NEXT UP

These two teams both play Tuesday. Toledo hosts Ohio while Northern Illinois visits Miami (OH).

