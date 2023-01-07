Mackenzie leads Idaho State against Weber State after 23-point game

Idaho State Bengals (5-10, 2-0 Big Sky) at Weber State Wildcats (7-8, 2-0 Big Sky) Ogden, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m.…

Idaho State Bengals (5-10, 2-0 Big Sky) at Weber State Wildcats (7-8, 2-0 Big Sky)

Ogden, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Weber State -8.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho State takes on the Weber State Wildcats after Brock Mackenzie scored 23 points in Idaho State’s 90-83 overtime win against the Northern Colorado Bears.

The Wildcats have gone 4-1 at home. Weber State is second in the Big Sky at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 68.3 points while holding opponents to 46.1% shooting.

The Bengals have gone 2-0 against Big Sky opponents. Idaho State is sixth in the Big Sky with 29.9 rebounds per game led by Jay Nagle averaging 4.4.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dillon Jones is averaging 14.9 points, 9.8 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.6 steals for the Wildcats. Steven Verplancken Jr. is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games for Weber State.

Mackenzie is shooting 43.0% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bengals, while averaging 14.6 points. Miguel Tomley is shooting 38.5% and averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Idaho State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 69.2 points, 27.4 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

Bengals: 4-6, averaging 69.8 points, 29.7 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.