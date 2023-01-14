Mackenzie and the Idaho State Bengals visit conference foe Montana

Idaho State Bengals (6-11, 3-1 Big Sky) at Montana Grizzlies (8-9, 2-3 Big Sky) Missoula, Montana; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST…

Idaho State Bengals (6-11, 3-1 Big Sky) at Montana Grizzlies (8-9, 2-3 Big Sky)

Missoula, Montana; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Montana -7.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Josh Bannan and the Montana Grizzlies host Brock Mackenzie and the Idaho State Bengals in Big Sky play.

The Grizzlies are 5-3 in home games. Montana ranks eighth in the Big Sky with 5.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Bannan averaging 2.1.

The Bengals are 3-1 against Big Sky opponents. Idaho State has a 0-4 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bannan is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 8.3 rebounds for the Grizzlies. Aanen Moody is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Montana.

Austin Smellie is averaging 5.9 points for the Bengals. Mackenzie is averaging 13.5 points over the past 10 games for Idaho State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 5-5, averaging 73.0 points, 27.0 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Bengals: 5-5, averaging 69.0 points, 29.0 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.