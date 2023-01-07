SUPER BOWL LVII: How to watch | Where to watch | Where to order takeout | Super Bowl preview | Top 10 Halftime Shows
Mack scores 18 as Wofford rolls over The Citadel 77-57

The Associated Press

January 7, 2023, 9:32 PM

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — B.J. Mack scored 18 points as Wofford beat The Citadel 77-57 on Saturday night.

Mack added seven rebounds for the Terriers (10-7, 2-2 Southern Conference). Chase Martin had 12 points, while Kyler Filewich scored 11.

The Bulldogs (6-10, 1-3) were led by Stephen Clark with 22 points and nine rebounds. Austin Ash added 12 points and seven boards.

NEXT UP

These two teams both play Wednesday. Wofford visits Samford while Citadel hosts East Tennessee State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

