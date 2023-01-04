Mack and Wofford host Mercer

Wofford Terriers (8-7, 0-2 SoCon) at Mercer Bears (7-8, 0-2 SoCon) Macon, Georgia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Wofford Terriers (8-7, 0-2 SoCon) at Mercer Bears (7-8, 0-2 SoCon)

Macon, Georgia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mercer -1.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wofford plays the Mercer Bears after B.J. Mack scored 20 points in Wofford’s 73-64 loss to the UNC Greensboro Spartans.

The Bears are 4-2 in home games. Mercer is 4- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.5 turnovers per game.

The Terriers are 0-2 in conference play. Wofford is eighth in the SoCon with 23.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Amarri Tice averaging 4.5.

The Bears and Terriers match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalyn McCreary is scoring 15.9 points per game with 5.9 rebounds and 0.6 assists for the Bears. Kamar Robertson is averaging 12.0 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 50.0% over the past 10 games for Mercer.

Mack is scoring 16.1 points per game with 5.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Terriers. Jackson Paveletzke is averaging 15.5 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 51.4% over the past 10 games for Wofford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 5-5, averaging 69.8 points, 31.1 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Terriers: 5-5, averaging 72.0 points, 32.1 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

