Mack and the Wofford Terriers host conference foe Citadel

Citadel Bulldogs (6-9, 1-2 SoCon) at Wofford Terriers (9-7, 1-2 SoCon) Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Citadel Bulldogs (6-9, 1-2 SoCon) at Wofford Terriers (9-7, 1-2 SoCon)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wofford faces Citadel in a matchup of SoCon teams.

The Terriers are 7-2 on their home court. Wofford ranks seventh in the SoCon with 8.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Kyler Filewich averaging 2.3.

The Bulldogs have gone 1-2 against SoCon opponents. Citadel allows 75.5 points to opponents while being outscored by 4.7 points per game.

The Terriers and Bulldogs meet Saturday for the first time in SoCon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: B.J. Mack is averaging 15.6 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Terriers. Jackson Paveletzke is averaging 15.3 points and 3.7 assists over the last 10 games for Wofford.

Austin Ash is averaging 15.8 points for the Bulldogs. Stephen Clark is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games for Citadel.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 5-5, averaging 70.3 points, 30.6 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 70.0 points, 28.3 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.