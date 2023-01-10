LSU plays Florida, seeks 11th straight home win

Florida Gators (8-7, 1-2 SEC) at LSU Tigers (12-3, 1-2 SEC) Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Florida Gators (8-7, 1-2 SEC) at LSU Tigers (12-3, 1-2 SEC)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: LSU -1.5; over/under is 139

BOTTOM LINE: LSU hosts Florida trying to prolong its 10-game home winning streak.

The Tigers have gone 9-0 at home.

The Gators have gone 1-2 against SEC opponents. Florida ranks seventh in the SEC shooting 34.1% from 3-point range.

The Tigers and Gators meet Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS:

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, averaging 68.7 points, 29.7 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Gators: 5-5, averaging 71.9 points, 31.0 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points.

