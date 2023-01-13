Loyola (MD) takes on Navy after Perry’s 22-point performance

Navy Midshipmen (8-9, 1-4 Patriot) at Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (6-12, 1-4 Patriot) Baltimore; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Loyola…

Navy Midshipmen (8-9, 1-4 Patriot) at Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (6-12, 1-4 Patriot)

Baltimore; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola (MD) hosts the Navy Midshipmen after Deon Perry scored 22 points in Loyola (MD)’s 67-57 victory against the Bucknell Bison.

The Greyhounds have gone 3-4 in home games. Loyola (MD) has a 3-6 record against teams above .500.

The Midshipmen are 1-4 in Patriot play. Navy ranks fifth in the Patriot with 23.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Tyler Nelson averaging 4.5.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kenny Jones is averaging 10.6 points, 3.2 assists and 1.9 steals for the Greyhounds. Jaylin Andrews is averaging 10.8 points over the past 10 games for Loyola (MD).

Nelson is averaging 12.6 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Midshipmen. Sean Yoder is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Navy.

LAST 10 GAMES: Greyhounds: 2-8, averaging 63.3 points, 28.3 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Midshipmen: 3-7, averaging 68.6 points, 31.3 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

