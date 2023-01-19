Loyola Marymount hosts Smith and No. 6 Gonzaga

Loyola Marymount Lions (13-7, 3-3 WCC) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (16-3, 5-0 WCC) Spokane, Washington; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Loyola Marymount Lions (13-7, 3-3 WCC) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (16-3, 5-0 WCC)

Spokane, Washington; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gonzaga -15.5; over/under is 157

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Gonzaga hosts the Loyola Marymount Lions after Malachi Smith scored 27 points in Gonzaga’s 115-75 win against the Portland Pilots.

The Bulldogs have gone 9-0 at home. Gonzaga is the top team in the WCC with 42.9 points in the paint led by Drew Timme averaging 14.9.

The Lions are 3-3 in conference matchups. Loyola Marymount ranks sixth in the WCC shooting 35.8% from downtown. Keli Leaupepe leads the Lions shooting 46.2% from 3-point range.

The Bulldogs and Lions face off Thursday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Timme is averaging 21.5 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Bulldogs. Julian Strawther is averaging 13.8 points and 7.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Gonzaga.

Cameron Shelton is shooting 47.9% and averaging 18.5 points for the Lions. Chance Stephens is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Loyola Marymount.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 10-0, averaging 92.9 points, 34.4 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 9.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 53.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Lions: 6-4, averaging 74.0 points, 32.7 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

