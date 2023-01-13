Loyola Marymount hosts San Diego after Townsend’s 25-point game

San Diego Toreros (9-10, 2-3 WCC) at Loyola Marymount Lions (12-7, 2-3 WCC) Los Angeles; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

San Diego Toreros (9-10, 2-3 WCC) at Loyola Marymount Lions (12-7, 2-3 WCC)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego visits the Loyola Marymount Lions after Jase Townsend scored 25 points in San Diego’s 92-89 win against the Pepperdine Waves.

The Lions have gone 8-2 in home games. Loyola Marymount is sixth in the WCC in rebounding with 33.9 rebounds. Keli Leaupepe leads the Lions with 6.8 boards.

The Toreros have gone 2-3 against WCC opponents. San Diego is eighth in the WCC with 31.8 rebounds per game led by Eric Williams Jr. averaging 9.9.

The Lions and Toreros match up Saturday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chance Stephens is shooting 36.2% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, while averaging 6.5 points. Cameron Shelton is averaging 18 points, six rebounds, 4.5 assists and 2.1 steals over the past 10 games for Loyola Marymount.

Seikou Sisoho Jawara is averaging 11.8 points and 3.4 assists for the Toreros. Marcellus Earlington is averaging 14.5 points and 6.5 rebounds while shooting 44.1% over the last 10 games for San Diego.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 6-4, averaging 70.6 points, 32.9 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.

Toreros: 4-6, averaging 75.4 points, 30.3 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.