Louisiana Tech visits Rice following Williams’ 21-point game

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (8-6, 1-2 C-USA) at Rice Owls (11-3, 2-1 C-USA)

Houston; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rice -2.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech visits the Rice Owls after Cobe Williams scored 21 points in Louisiana Tech’s 68-66 loss to the Charlotte 49ers.

The Owls are 8-0 in home games. Rice has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

The Bulldogs are 1-2 against C-USA opponents. Louisiana Tech scores 77.7 points while outscoring opponents by 9.5 points per game.

The Owls and Bulldogs face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quincy Olivari is shooting 41.8% and averaging 18.1 points for the Owls. Travis Evee is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games for Rice.

Keaston Willis is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 11.9 points. Williams is averaging 15.4 points, 3.4 assists and 2.3 steals over the past 10 games for Louisiana Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 9-1, averaging 87.0 points, 37.6 rebounds, 19.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 78.8 points, 34.0 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 9.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

