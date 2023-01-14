Louisiana plays South Alabama following Brown’s 21-point outing

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (13-4, 3-2 Sun Belt) at South Alabama Jaguars (8-9, 2-3 Sun Belt) Mobile, Alabama; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (13-4, 3-2 Sun Belt) at South Alabama Jaguars (8-9, 2-3 Sun Belt)

Mobile, Alabama; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: South Alabama -2; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana visits the South Alabama Jaguars after Jordan Brown scored 21 points in Louisiana’s 86-73 win over the UL Monroe Warhawks.

The Jaguars have gone 5-2 in home games. South Alabama has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are 3-2 in Sun Belt play. Louisiana is eighth in the Sun Belt with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Terence Lewis II averaging 2.7.

The Jaguars and Ragin’ Cajuns square off Saturday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Moore is averaging 17.4 points and 4.8 assists for the Jaguars. Kevin Samuel is averaging 11.1 points and 9.6 rebounds while shooting 64.5% over the last 10 games for South Alabama.

Lewis is averaging 12.4 points and 8.4 rebounds for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Greg Williams Jr. is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Louisiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 5-5, averaging 65.0 points, 29.4 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.

Ragin’ Cajuns: 7-3, averaging 78.2 points, 32.5 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

