Louisiana plays Georgia Southern following Williams’ 21-point game

Georgia Southern Eagles (12-10, 5-4 Sun Belt) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (17-4, 7-2 Sun Belt) Lafayette, Louisiana; Saturday, 8 p.m.…

Georgia Southern Eagles (12-10, 5-4 Sun Belt) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (17-4, 7-2 Sun Belt)

Lafayette, Louisiana; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Louisiana -9; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana hosts the Georgia Southern Eagles after Greg Williams Jr. scored 21 points in Louisiana’s 72-57 win over the Troy Trojans.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are 8-0 in home games. Louisiana is fourth in the Sun Belt with 24.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Jordan Brown averaging 5.6.

The Eagles have gone 5-4 against Sun Belt opponents. Georgia Southern ranks sixth in the Sun Belt allowing 65.5 points while holding opponents to 43.3% shooting.

The Ragin’ Cajuns and Eagles meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Themus Fulks is averaging 8.7 points and 6.4 assists for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Brown is averaging 18.5 points and 7.4 rebounds while shooting 55.8% over the last 10 games for Louisiana.

Andrei Savrasov is scoring 13.1 points per game with 6.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Eagles. Jalen Finch is averaging 10.6 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 47.1% over the last 10 games for Georgia Southern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ragin’ Cajuns: 7-3, averaging 74.4 points, 31.5 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Eagles: 5-5, averaging 66.9 points, 33.2 rebounds, 8.7 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.