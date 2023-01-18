Louisiana plays Arkansas State after Brown’s 23-point game

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (14-4, 4-2 Sun Belt) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (9-10, 1-5 Sun Belt) Jonesboro, Arkansas; Thursday, 8…

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (14-4, 4-2 Sun Belt) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (9-10, 1-5 Sun Belt)

Jonesboro, Arkansas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana takes on the Arkansas State Red Wolves after Jordan Brown scored 23 points in Louisiana’s 79-76 win against the South Alabama Jaguars.

The Red Wolves are 8-4 in home games. Arkansas State ranks ninth in the Sun Belt in rebounding with 32.9 rebounds. Omar El-Sheikh leads the Red Wolves with 9.7 boards.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are 4-2 against Sun Belt opponents. Louisiana ranks sixth in the Sun Belt with 34.2 rebounds per game led by Terence Lewis II averaging 8.1.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Fields is averaging 11.7 points and 4.6 assists for the Red Wolves. Avery Felts is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Arkansas State.

Lewis is averaging 12.1 points and 8.1 rebounds for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Greg Williams Jr. is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Louisiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wolves: 4-6, averaging 61.8 points, 33.1 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Ragin’ Cajuns: 7-3, averaging 78.3 points, 32.0 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.