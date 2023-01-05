Louisiana hosts Southern Miss following Crowley’s 30-point performance

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (13-2, 2-0 Sun Belt) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (10-4, 0-2 Sun Belt) Lafayette, Louisiana; Thursday, 8…

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (13-2, 2-0 Sun Belt) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (10-4, 0-2 Sun Belt)

Lafayette, Louisiana; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Louisiana -2.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Miss visits the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns after Austin Crowley scored 30 points in Southern Miss’ 76-70 win over the Appalachian State Mountaineers.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are 5-0 in home games. Louisiana is fifth in the Sun Belt with 37.1 points per game in the paint led by Jordan Brown averaging 10.0.

The Golden Eagles are 2-0 in Sun Belt play. Southern Miss is fourth in the Sun Belt scoring 77.9 points per game and is shooting 47.3%.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terence Lewis II is averaging 13.1 points and 8.6 rebounds for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Brown is averaging 19.8 points over the last 10 games for Louisiana.

Felipe Haase is shooting 48.5% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, while averaging 15.9 points and 7.2 rebounds. Crowley is averaging 17.1 points and 2.6 steals over the past 10 games for Southern Miss.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ragin’ Cajuns: 6-4, averaging 78.7 points, 34.9 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 8-2, averaging 79.4 points, 35.6 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

