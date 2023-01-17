Longwood takes on Gardner-Webb, looks for 6th straight home win

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (8-10, 3-3 Big South) at Longwood Lancers (13-6, 5-1 Big South) Farmville, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (8-10, 3-3 Big South) at Longwood Lancers (13-6, 5-1 Big South)

Farmville, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Longwood hosts Gardner-Webb looking to continue its five-game home winning streak.

The Lancers have gone 8-1 at home. Longwood ranks third in the Big South shooting 37.4% from downtown, led by Knoah Carver shooting 100.0% from 3-point range.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs are 3-3 in Big South play. Gardner-Webb is 4-2 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Lancers and Runnin’ Bulldogs face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Wilkins is shooting 45.5% and averaging 13.1 points for the Lancers. DeShaun Wade is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games for Longwood.

DQ Nicholas is averaging 11.8 points and 3.3 assists for the Runnin’ Bulldogs. Anthony Selden is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games for Gardner-Webb.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 8-2, averaging 74.1 points, 35.8 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Runnin’ Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 77.7 points, 36.7 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.