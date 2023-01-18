Longwood puts home win streak on the line against Gardner-Webb

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (8-10, 3-3 Big South) at Longwood Lancers (13-6, 5-1 Big South) Farmville, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (8-10, 3-3 Big South) at Longwood Lancers (13-6, 5-1 Big South)

Farmville, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Longwood -5.5; over/under is 133

BOTTOM LINE: Longwood hosts Gardner-Webb looking to extend its five-game home winning streak.

The Lancers are 8-1 in home games. Longwood ranks fourth in the Big South with 34.2 points per game in the paint led by Walyn Napper averaging 7.3.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs are 3-3 in Big South play. Gardner-Webb ranks second in the Big South allowing 64.8 points while holding opponents to 39.4% shooting.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Wilkins is scoring 13.1 points per game and averaging 6.1 rebounds for the Lancers. DeShaun Wade is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Longwood.

Julien Soumaoro is shooting 39.8% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Runnin’ Bulldogs, while averaging 9.7 points. DQ Nicholas is shooting 45.0% and averaging 11.8 points over the past 10 games for Gardner-Webb.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 8-2, averaging 74.1 points, 35.8 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Runnin’ Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 77.7 points, 36.7 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

