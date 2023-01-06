Longwood hosts Winthrop after Talford’s 21-point outing

Winthrop Eagles (7-9, 2-1 Big South) at Longwood Lancers (11-5, 3-0 Big South) Farmville, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Winthrop Eagles (7-9, 2-1 Big South) at Longwood Lancers (11-5, 3-0 Big South)

Farmville, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop faces the Longwood Lancers after Kelton Talford scored 21 points in Winthrop’s 82-72 win over the Presbyterian Blue Hose.

The Lancers are 6-1 on their home court. Longwood is second in the Big South shooting 38.1% from deep, led by Knoah Carver shooting 100.0% from 3-point range.

The Eagles are 2-1 in conference play. Winthrop is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Walyn Napper is averaging 10.4 points, 3.5 assists and 1.6 steals for the Lancers. Isaiah Wilkins is averaging 13.3 points and 5.1 rebounds over the past 10 games for Longwood.

Toneari Lane is shooting 40.2% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 9.8 points. Talford is averaging 16.3 points and 7.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Winthrop.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 8-2, averaging 79.3 points, 34.6 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Eagles: 5-5, averaging 77.3 points, 29.8 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

