Longwood hosts Talford and Winthrop

Winthrop Eagles (7-9, 2-1 Big South) at Longwood Lancers (11-5, 3-0 Big South)

Farmville, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Longwood -8.5; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop visits the Longwood Lancers after Kelton Talford scored 21 points in Winthrop’s 82-72 victory against the Presbyterian Blue Hose.

The Lancers have gone 6-1 at home. Longwood has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Eagles have gone 2-1 against Big South opponents. Winthrop allows 74.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.1 points per game.

The Lancers and Eagles face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Walyn Napper is averaging 10.4 points, 3.5 assists and 1.6 steals for the Lancers. Isaiah Wilkins is averaging 12.4 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 47.3% over the last 10 games for Longwood.

Toneari Lane is shooting 40.2% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 9.8 points. Talford is averaging 16.3 points and 7.3 rebounds over the past 10 games for Winthrop.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 8-2, averaging 79.3 points, 34.6 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Eagles: 5-5, averaging 77.3 points, 29.8 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

