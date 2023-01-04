Longwood hosts Harris and Charleston Southern

Longwood Lancers (10-5, 2-0 Big South) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (5-8, 1-1 Big South) North Charleston, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7…

Longwood Lancers (10-5, 2-0 Big South) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (5-8, 1-1 Big South)

North Charleston, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Charleston Southern -6.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern takes on the Longwood Lancers after Claudell Harris Jr. scored 21 points in Charleston Southern’s 90-85 win against the South Carolina Upstate Spartans.

The Buccaneers are 4-2 on their home court. Charleston Southern is the Big South leader with 11.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Taje’ Kelly averaging 2.7.

The Lancers are 2-0 against conference opponents. Longwood has a 4-4 record against teams over .500.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harris is scoring 17.1 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Buccaneers. Kelly is averaging 12.2 points and 5.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Charleston Southern.

DeShaun Wade is shooting 41.2% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Lancers, while averaging 9.9 points. Isaiah Wilkins is shooting 46.0% and averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games for Longwood.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buccaneers: 4-6, averaging 77.2 points, 33.2 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points per game.

Lancers: 7-3, averaging 77.0 points, 34.5 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

