Long Beach State visits UC Irvine following Leuchten’s 31-point performance

Long Beach State Beach (7-8, 1-2 Big West) at UC Irvine Anteaters (9-5, 2-0 Big West) Irvine, California; Saturday, 9…

Long Beach State Beach (7-8, 1-2 Big West) at UC Irvine Anteaters (9-5, 2-0 Big West)

Irvine, California; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UC Irvine -7; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: UC Irvine takes on the Long Beach State Beach after Bent Leuchten scored 31 points in UC Irvine’s 88-83 win against the UC Davis Aggies.

The Anteaters are 3-2 in home games. UC Irvine is second in the Big West with 37.3 points per game in the paint led by Dawson Baker averaging 6.4.

The Beach have gone 1-2 against Big West opponents. Long Beach State ranks ninth in the Big West shooting 30.7% from downtown. Aboubacar Traore leads the Beach shooting 50% from 3-point range.

The Anteaters and Beach face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: DJ Davis is shooting 43.6% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Anteaters, while averaging 13.6 points. Baker is averaging 14 points over the last 10 games for UC Irvine.

Joel Murray is averaging 16.3 points, 3.9 assists and 1.7 steals for the Beach. Marcus Tsohonis is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games for Long Beach State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Anteaters: 6-4, averaging 80.0 points, 33.9 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Beach: 4-6, averaging 77.3 points, 39.8 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

