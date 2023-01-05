Long Beach State visits CSU Northridge following Murray’s 20-point game

Long Beach State Beach (6-8, 0-2 Big West) at CSU Northridge Matadors (3-10, 0-2 Big West) Northridge, California; Thursday, 10…

Long Beach State Beach (6-8, 0-2 Big West) at CSU Northridge Matadors (3-10, 0-2 Big West)

Northridge, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: CSU Northridge -5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Long Beach State visits the CSU Northridge Matadors after Joel Murray scored 20 points in Long Beach State’s 73-72 loss to the UC Riverside Highlanders.

The Matadors are 3-2 on their home court. CSU Northridge is eighth in the Big West scoring 67.5 points while shooting 42.3% from the field.

The Beach are 0-2 in Big West play. Long Beach State has a 0-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Matadors and Beach square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Atin Wright averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Matadors, scoring 15.7 points while shooting 33.8% from beyond the arc. Dionte Bostick is shooting 37.9% and averaging 12.7 points over the past 10 games for CSU Northridge.

Murray is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Beach. Marcus Tsohonis is averaging 11.2 points and 2.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Long Beach State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Matadors: 2-8, averaging 67.0 points, 32.7 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

Beach: 4-6, averaging 76.7 points, 39.2 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.