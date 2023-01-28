Long Beach State hosts Pepper and UC Davis

UC Davis Aggies (13-8, 6-3 Big West) at Long Beach State Beach (11-10, 5-4 Big West) Long Beach, California; Saturday,…

UC Davis Aggies (13-8, 6-3 Big West) at Long Beach State Beach (11-10, 5-4 Big West)

Long Beach, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Long Beach State -3.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis faces the Long Beach State Beach after Elijah Pepper scored 28 points in UC Davis’ 79-58 win over the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners.

The Beach have gone 5-3 in home games. Long Beach State leads the Big West with 14.7 assists per game led by Joel Murray averaging 3.8.

The Aggies are 6-3 against Big West opponents. UC Davis is 2-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Beach and Aggies match up Saturday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jadon Jones is shooting 32.1% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Beach, while averaging 8.4 points and 1.6 steals. Murray is shooting 42.0% and averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games for Long Beach State.

Pepper is scoring 19.6 points per game with 6.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Aggies. Ty Johnson is averaging 15.2 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 47.9% over the last 10 games for UC Davis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beach: 6-4, averaging 79.2 points, 40.8 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points per game.

Aggies: 6-4, averaging 70.9 points, 30.0 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

