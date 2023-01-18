Long Beach State faces conference foe CSU Fullerton

CSU Fullerton Titans (10-9, 4-3 Big West) at Long Beach State Beach (8-10, 2-4 Big West) Long Beach, California; Thursday,…

CSU Fullerton Titans (10-9, 4-3 Big West) at Long Beach State Beach (8-10, 2-4 Big West)

Long Beach, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Latrell Wrightsell Jr. and the CSU Fullerton Titans take on Joel Murray and the Long Beach State Beach on Thursday.

The Beach are 4-3 in home games. Long Beach State is 2-6 against opponents with a winning record.

The Titans are 4-3 in conference play. CSU Fullerton ranks second in the Big West shooting 37.2% from 3-point range.

The Beach and Titans meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Murray is averaging 15.7 points, 3.8 assists and 1.6 steals for the Beach. Lassina Traore is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games for Long Beach State.

Wrightsell is averaging 15.7 points and 1.6 steals for the Titans. Jalen Harris is averaging 13.8 points and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 36.9% over the last 10 games for CSU Fullerton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beach: 4-6, averaging 78.7 points, 40.7 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points per game.

Titans: 6-4, averaging 70.4 points, 31.9 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

