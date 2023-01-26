Long Beach State faces Cal Poly after Tsohonis’ 46-point showing

Long Beach State Beach (10-10, 4-4 Big West) at Cal Poly Mustangs (7-13, 1-7 Big West) San Luis Obispo, California;…

Long Beach State Beach (10-10, 4-4 Big West) at Cal Poly Mustangs (7-13, 1-7 Big West)

San Luis Obispo, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cal Poly -4.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Long Beach State takes on the Cal Poly Mustangs after Marcus Tsohonis scored 46 points in Long Beach State’s 112-110 overtime victory against the UCSD Tritons.

The Mustangs are 6-4 on their home court. Cal Poly is 3-7 against opponents with a winning record.

The Beach are 4-4 in Big West play. Long Beach State leads the Big West with 11.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Aboubacar Traore averaging 3.6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alimamy Koroma is averaging 10.8 points for the Mustangs. Trevon Taylor is averaging 10.6 points over the past 10 games for Cal Poly.

Jadon Jones averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Beach, scoring 8.8 points while shooting 33.8% from beyond the arc. Joel Murray is shooting 42.0% and averaging 12.6 points over the past 10 games for Long Beach State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 2-8, averaging 60.1 points, 29.5 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points per game.

Beach: 6-4, averaging 81.9 points, 43.1 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points.

