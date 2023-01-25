LIU faces Sacred Heart on 10-game road skid

Long Island Sharks (2-18, 0-8 NEC) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (11-11, 4-3 NEC) Fairfield, Connecticut; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Long Island Sharks (2-18, 0-8 NEC) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (11-11, 4-3 NEC)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: LIU will aim to break its 10-game road slide when the Sharks face Sacred Heart.

The Pioneers have gone 5-3 in home games. Sacred Heart has a 2-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Sharks are 0-8 in conference games. LIU ranks fourth in the NEC shooting 33.4% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Sixsmith is averaging 8.7 points for the Pioneers. Nico Galette is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games for Sacred Heart.

Marko Maletic is shooting 39.6% from beyond the arc with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Sharks, while averaging 17.3 points. Jacob Johnson is shooting 46.7% and averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games for LIU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pioneers: 6-4, averaging 69.4 points, 33.1 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Sharks: 1-9, averaging 68.9 points, 32.1 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

