Little Rock visits Morehead State following White’s 21-point game

Little Rock Trojans (6-15, 2-6 OVC) at Morehead State Eagles (12-9, 5-3 OVC) Morehead, Kentucky; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Little Rock Trojans (6-15, 2-6 OVC) at Morehead State Eagles (12-9, 5-3 OVC)

Morehead, Kentucky; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Little Rock takes on the Morehead State Eagles after CJ White scored 21 points in Little Rock’s 89-77 win over the Tennessee State Tigers.

The Eagles are 8-2 on their home court. Morehead State is eighth in the OVC scoring 71.6 points while shooting 44.1% from the field.

The Trojans are 2-6 in OVC play. Little Rock averages 12.9 turnovers per game and is 3-8 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

The Eagles and Trojans match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mark Freeman is averaging 14.7 points and 3.6 assists for the Eagles. Alex Gross is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games for Morehead State.

Myron Gardner is scoring 13.3 points per game and averaging 9.3 rebounds for the Trojans. Deantoni Gordon is averaging 11.4 points and 5.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Little Rock.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 6-4, averaging 69.8 points, 31.2 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Trojans: 3-7, averaging 73.1 points, 33.8 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.