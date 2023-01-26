Little Rock visits Morehead State after White’s 21-point outing

Little Rock Trojans (6-15, 2-6 OVC) at Morehead State Eagles (12-9, 5-3 OVC) Morehead, Kentucky; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Little Rock Trojans (6-15, 2-6 OVC) at Morehead State Eagles (12-9, 5-3 OVC)

Morehead, Kentucky; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Morehead State -7.5; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: Little Rock takes on the Morehead State Eagles after CJ White scored 21 points in Little Rock’s 89-77 victory over the Tennessee State Tigers.

The Eagles have gone 8-2 in home games. Morehead State has a 5-6 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Trojans have gone 2-6 against OVC opponents. Little Rock is 1-2 in one-possession games.

The Eagles and Trojans match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mark Freeman averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 14.7 points while shooting 40.7% from beyond the arc. Alex Gross is shooting 58.1% and averaging 12.3 points over the past 10 games for Morehead State.

Myron Gardner is averaging 13.3 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.6 steals for the Trojans. Deantoni Gordon is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games for Little Rock.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 6-4, averaging 69.8 points, 31.2 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Trojans: 3-7, averaging 73.1 points, 33.8 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.