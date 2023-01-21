Little Rock hosts Tennessee State after Fitzgerald’s 26-point outing

Tennessee State Tigers (11-9, 3-4 OVC) at Little Rock Trojans (5-15, 1-6 OVC) Little Rock, Arkansas; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST…

Tennessee State Tigers (11-9, 3-4 OVC) at Little Rock Trojans (5-15, 1-6 OVC)

Little Rock, Arkansas; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Little Rock -1.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee State faces the Little Rock Trojans after Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. scored 26 points in Tennessee State’s 78-74 victory over the Eastern Illinois Panthers.

The Trojans have gone 5-3 at home. Little Rock ranks seventh in the OVC with 13.6 assists per game led by Myron Gardner averaging 3.6.

The Tigers are 3-4 against OVC opponents. Tennessee State has a 2-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Walker averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Trojans, scoring 7.2 points while shooting 36.0% from beyond the arc. Gardner is averaging 13.6 points, 9.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games for Little Rock.

Jr. Clay is shooting 36.3% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 18.2 points and 4.4 assists. Fitzgerald is averaging 13.9 points over the past 10 games for Tennessee State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 2-8, averaging 70.4 points, 32.7 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.

Tigers: 5-5, averaging 79.2 points, 34.4 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.