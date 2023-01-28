Little Rock hosts Sebree and Tennessee Tech

Little Rock Trojans (6-16, 2-7 OVC) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (10-12, 6-3 OVC) Cookeville, Tennessee; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

Little Rock Trojans (6-16, 2-7 OVC) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (10-12, 6-3 OVC)

Cookeville, Tennessee; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tennessee Tech -6.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee Tech takes on the Little Rock Trojans after Jaylen Sebree scored 20 points in Tennessee Tech’s 80-68 win over the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars.

The Golden Eagles are 8-3 on their home court. Tennessee Tech averages 14.5 assists per game to lead the OVC, paced by Brett Thompson with 2.8.

The Trojans have gone 2-7 against OVC opponents. Little Rock is sixth in the OVC scoring 72.6 points per game and is shooting 43.1%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyrone Perry is shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, while averaging 10 points. Sebree is averaging 14.1 points and 6.9 rebounds over the past 10 games for Tennessee Tech.

Myron Gardner is scoring 13.3 points per game and averaging 9.3 rebounds for the Trojans. Deantoni Gordon is averaging 11.6 points and 5.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Little Rock.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 7-3, averaging 75.7 points, 33.1 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Trojans: 2-8, averaging 72.8 points, 32.0 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

