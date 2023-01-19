Lipscomb plays Eastern Kentucky following Ognacevic’s 22-point showing

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (12-7, 5-1 ASUN) at Lipscomb Bisons (11-8, 3-3 ASUN) Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (12-7, 5-1 ASUN) at Lipscomb Bisons (11-8, 3-3 ASUN)

Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lipscomb -4.5; over/under is 151

BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb faces the Eastern Kentucky Colonels after Jacob Ognacevic scored 22 points in Lipscomb’s 86-72 win against the Austin Peay Governors.

The Bisons have gone 8-1 at home. Lipscomb ranks eighth in the ASUN with 13.9 assists per game led by Ahsan Asadullah averaging 3.4.

The Colonels are 5-1 in conference matchups. Eastern Kentucky is third in the ASUN with 25.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Isaiah Cozart averaging 4.5.

The Bisons and Colonels face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ognacevic is averaging 15.9 points for the Bisons. Will Pruitt is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games for Lipscomb.

Cozart is averaging 8.1 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.1 blocks for the Colonels. Michael Moreno is averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Eastern Kentucky.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bisons: 5-5, averaging 73.0 points, 32.8 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Colonels: 8-2, averaging 82.0 points, 37.5 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 8.6 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.