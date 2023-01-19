Lipscomb earns 75-62 victory over Eastern Kentucky

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jacob Ognacevic scored 19 points as Lipscomb beat Eastern Kentucky 75-62 on Thursday night. Ognacevic also…

Ognacevic also contributed six rebounds for the Bisons (12-8, 4-3 Atlantic Sun Conference). Derrin Boyd scored 18 points and added six rebounds. A.J McGinnis recorded 15 points and was 5-of-11 shooting (3 for 6 from distance).

The Colonels (12-8, 5-2) were led in scoring by Leland Walker, who finished with 17 points. Eastern Kentucky also got 14 points and seven rebounds from Devontae Blanton. Michael Moreno also had eight points, 12 rebounds and three steals.

NEXT UP

These two teams both play Saturday. Lipscomb hosts Bellarmine while Eastern Kentucky visits Austin Peay.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

