SUPER BOWL LVII: How to watch | Where to watch | Where to order takeout | Super Bowl preview | Top 10 Halftime Shows
Home » Sports » Linton lifts Coastal Carolina…

Linton lifts Coastal Carolina past Old Dominion, 67-66

The Associated Press

January 12, 2023, 10:06 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Linton Brown’s 14 points and his three straight free throws with a second left allowed Coastal Carolina to defeat Old Dominion 67-66 on Thursday night.

Brown added five rebounds for the Chanticleers (8-8, 2-3 Sun Belt Conference). Essam Mostafa scored 13 points while going 4 of 8 and 5 of 6 from the free throw line, and added 16 rebounds. Josh Uduje shot 4 for 14, including 2 for 9 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

The Monarchs (10-7, 2-3) were led by Chaunce Jenkins, who recorded 15 points, seven rebounds and three blocks. Mekhi Long added 14 points, 11 rebounds and two steals for Old Dominion. In addition, Tyreek Scott-Grayson had 12 points.

NEXT UP

These two teams both play Saturday. Coastal Carolina visits Georgia State while Old Dominion visits Marshall.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up