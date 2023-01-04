Lindenwood visits Little Rock following Cole’s 23-point game

Lindenwood Lions (6-9, 1-1 OVC) at Little Rock Trojans (5-10, 1-1 OVC) Little Rock, Arkansas; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Lindenwood Lions (6-9, 1-1 OVC) at Little Rock Trojans (5-10, 1-1 OVC)

Little Rock, Arkansas; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Little Rock -6.5; over/under is 148

BOTTOM LINE: Lindenwood visits the Little Rock Trojans after Keenon Cole scored 23 points in Lindenwood’s 82-64 win over the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles.

The Trojans are 5-0 in home games. Little Rock has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

The Lions have gone 1-1 against OVC opponents. Lindenwood is third in the OVC with 25.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Chris Childs averaging 4.0.

The Trojans and Lions square off Wednesday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Myron Gardner is scoring 13.7 points per game and averaging 9.2 rebounds for the Trojans. D.J. Smith is averaging 11.0 points and 2.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Little Rock.

Kevin Caldwell Jr. is averaging 12.4 points and 4.1 assists for the Lions. Childs is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games for Lindenwood.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 3-7, averaging 72.6 points, 32.4 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points per game.

Lions: 4-6, averaging 71.2 points, 35.3 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

