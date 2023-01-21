Lindenwood Lions face the Morehead State Eagles on 4-game losing streak

Morehead State Eagles (11-9, 4-3 OVC) at Lindenwood Lions (7-13, 2-5 OVC) Saint Charles, Missouri; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Morehead State Eagles (11-9, 4-3 OVC) at Lindenwood Lions (7-13, 2-5 OVC)

Saint Charles, Missouri; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lindenwood -4.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Lindenwood heads into the matchup against Morehead State after losing four games in a row.

The Lions are 5-2 in home games. Lindenwood has a 3-10 record against opponents over .500.

The Eagles are 4-3 in OVC play. Morehead State is 5-6 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Lions and Eagles square off Saturday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cam Burrell is averaging 11.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.6 blocks for the Lions. Chris Childs is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games for Lindenwood.

Mark Freeman is averaging 14.8 points and 3.6 assists for the Eagles. Alex Gross is averaging 11.8 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.5 blocks over the last 10 games for Morehead State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 3-7, averaging 65.6 points, 30.7 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Eagles: 6-4, averaging 70.0 points, 31.2 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

