Lilly and the Brown Bears host conference foe Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania Quakers (7-7) at Brown Bears (7-6) Providence, Rhode Island; Monday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brown -1.5; over/under…

Pennsylvania Quakers (7-7) at Brown Bears (7-6)

Providence, Rhode Island; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brown -1.5; over/under is 136

BOTTOM LINE: Jordan Dingle and the Pennsylvania Quakers visit Kino Lilly Jr. and the Brown Bears in Ivy League play Monday.

The Bears have gone 3-2 in home games. Brown is eighth in the Ivy League scoring 63.8 points while shooting 42.7% from the field.

The Quakers are 2-4 on the road. Pennsylvania is fourth in the Ivy League scoring 74.1 points per game and is shooting 45.5%.

The Bears and Quakers face off Monday for the first time in Ivy League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lilly is shooting 41.5% and averaging 14.9 points for the Bears. Paxson Wojcik is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games for Brown.

Nick Spinoso is averaging 6.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Quakers. Dingle is averaging 20.6 points over the last 10 games for Pennsylvania.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 7-3, averaging 62.6 points, 34.3 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.1 points per game.

Quakers: 6-4, averaging 76.4 points, 34.7 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.