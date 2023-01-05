Liberty takes home win streak into matchup with Jacksonville State

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (7-8, 0-2 ASUN) at Liberty Flames (11-4, 2-0 ASUN) Lynchburg, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (7-8, 0-2 ASUN) at Liberty Flames (11-4, 2-0 ASUN)

Lynchburg, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Liberty -14.5; over/under is 128.5

BOTTOM LINE: Liberty hosts Jacksonville State aiming to extend its seven-game home winning streak.

The Flames are 8-1 on their home court. Liberty averages 10.8 turnovers per game and is 10- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Gamecocks are 0-2 against ASUN opponents. Jacksonville State is 3-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.5 turnovers per game.

The Flames and Gamecocks match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Rode is averaging 9.6 points and 3.9 assists for the Flames. Darius McGhee is averaging 22.0 points over the last 10 games for Liberty.

Demaree King is averaging 15.5 points for the Gamecocks. Skyelar Potter is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games for Jacksonville State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 9-1, averaging 77.7 points, 30.4 rebounds, 18.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.8 points per game.

Gamecocks: 5-5, averaging 70.5 points, 31.6 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

