Liberty hosts Weir and FGCU

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (14-8, 4-5 ASUN) at Liberty Flames (17-5, 8-1 ASUN) Lynchburg, Virginia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (14-8, 4-5 ASUN) at Liberty Flames (17-5, 8-1 ASUN)

Lynchburg, Virginia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Liberty -12.5; over/under is 130

BOTTOM LINE: FGCU plays the Liberty Flames after Andre Weir scored 22 points in FGCU’s 84-82 loss to the Queens Royals.

The Flames are 12-1 in home games. Liberty is the top team in the ASUN with 17.5 assists per game led by Kyle Rode averaging 4.0.

The Eagles have gone 4-5 against ASUN opponents. FGCU has a 1-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius McGhee is averaging 20.9 points and 1.5 steals for the Flames. Rode is averaging 10.2 points and four assists over the past 10 games for Liberty.

Isaiah Thompson is averaging 13.4 points for the Eagles. Chase Johnston is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for FGCU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 9-1, averaging 73.6 points, 30.8 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.9 points per game.

Eagles: 5-5, averaging 69.8 points, 33.2 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.