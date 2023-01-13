Liberty hosts Central Arkansas following Hunter’s 33-point game

Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (6-12, 1-4 ASUN) at Liberty Flames (13-5, 4-1 ASUN) Lynchburg, Virginia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (6-12, 1-4 ASUN) at Liberty Flames (13-5, 4-1 ASUN)

Lynchburg, Virginia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Arkansas visits the Liberty Flames after Camren Hunter scored 33 points in Central Arkansas’ 92-91 victory against the Queens Royals.

The Flames have gone 10-1 in home games. Liberty is 13-3 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Bears are 1-4 in ASUN play. Central Arkansas is eighth in the ASUN scoring 73.8 points per game and is shooting 41.6%.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Rode is averaging 9.4 points and 3.9 assists for the Flames. Darius McGhee is averaging 20.8 points and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games for Liberty.

Hunter is averaging 17.3 points and 3.8 assists for the Bears. Eddy Kayouloud is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for Central Arkansas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 8-2, averaging 76.9 points, 29.6 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.9 points per game.

Bears: 2-8, averaging 71.3 points, 30.9 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.